BSNL's affordable plans with Netflix, Amazon Prime to pose threat to Jio, Airtel

BSNL is reportedly gearing up to introduce new recharge plans that will be bundled with popular OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Currently, BSNL stands out as the only telecom operator in India that does not offer recharge plans featuring these streaming services. Recently, during the AskBSNL initiative, a user inquired with the Director of CM, BSNL about the possibility of launching mobile prepaid plans that include OTT apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

In response, he mentioned that while BSNL is indeed providing some recharge plans with OTT offerings, they are currently assessing the feasibility of introducing plans bundled specifically with Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Netflix is regarded as the most premium OTT (over-the-top) platform in the country, given its significantly higher subscription costs compared to other services. In contrast, Amazon Prime offers a more affordable subscription that delivers considerable value for customers in India through a comprehensive range of benefits, including Prime Reading, Prime Shopping, Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.

In addition to this, in response to an inquiry regarding the availability of the new eSIM facility, the Director stated that the state-owned telecom operator is actively working to implement this feature for its customers, with an expected launch around March 2025. BSNL has experienced a remarkable increase of over 5.5 million new subscribers in the past four months, beginning in July.

This growth follows a decision by private telecom operators, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi, to raise their mobile tariffs by an average of up to 15 percent. Consequently, many users have chosen to switch to BSNL, which offers some of the most affordable plans in the country and currently has no plans to increase its mobile rates.

Meanwhile, private telecom companies remain hopeful that former subscribers will eventually come back, as they believe BSNL may find it challenging to provide the same level of customer service. In response, the state-owned telecom is making a concerted effort to improve its services in order to compete more effectively with private operators.

