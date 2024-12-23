BSNL reveals eSIM rollout timeline, catches up with Jio and Airtel

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL eSIM facility

BSNL is set to launch a new service for its subscribers in India soon. The upcoming eSIM facility will bring BSNL in line with competitors Jio and Airtel, both of which already offer eSIM options. This advancement will enable users with eSIM-compatible smartphones to use BSNL as their secondary SIM. This information was recently shared by the Director of CM, BSNL Board, during an AskBSNL session.

When a user inquired about the availability of the new eSIM facility, the Director responded that the state-owned telecom operator is actively working on enabling this feature for its customers, and it is expected to be available around March 2025.

BSNL has seen a remarkable increase of over 5.5 million new subscribers in the past four months, starting from July. This surge comes in the wake of private telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi raising their mobile tariffs by an average of up to 15 percent. As a result, many users have opted to switch to BSNL, which offers some of the most budget-friendly plans available in the country and has no immediate plans to increase its mobile rates.

Meanwhile, private telecom companies are optimistic that these subscribers will eventually return, believing that BSNL may struggle to match their level of customer service. However, the state-owned telecom is actively working to enhance its offerings to compete with private players. Recently, BSNL has introduced several improvements, including an AI-based spam call identification feature, WiFi roaming, and OTA SIMs, among others.

In addition to this, the company has set its sights on expanding its network coverage significantly. Currently, BSNL aims to establish 100,000 4G mobile sites by mid-2025. Additionally, the company plans to roll out more towers in subsequent phases to ensure a world-class service for its customers.

