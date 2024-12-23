BGMI Series 2025 registration to start soon, Krafton announces registration date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2025

If you're a fan of mobile gaming and enjoy playing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), we have some exciting news for you! Krafton India has just unveiled its esports roadmap for the first half of 2025, including the registration date for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGMIS) 2025. Here are all the details that you need to know.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series registration details

Registration for the BGMIS will kick off on January 3, 2025. This tournament will be the fourth edition of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series, and the stakes are high— the winner will take home a prize pool of Rs 2 crore. Additionally, Krafton is set to host the BGIS 2024 LAN event in Kolkata, promising an exciting experience for all participants.

How can you register?

Simply head over to the KRAFTON India Esports website, where players can sign up for the upcoming KRAFTON esports events. Just to remind you, the last tournament was won by XSpark.

In addition to BGMIS, Krafton has some more events up its sleeve. They've announced the Rising Star program and are bringing back their popular Esports College Campus Tour starting in 2025. This initiative aims to connect with more colleges across India. Institutions like IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology are already on board for this tour.

In other news, Free Fire India, previously a popular combat game, has been unavailable since its ban in the country. The developer, Garena, is currently working on reintroducing the game, specifically designed for Indian users.

Initially, Garena aimed to relaunch Free Fire India in November 2023; however, the launch was postponed as the game was not considered fully ready for the Indian market. Since then, the gaming community has been awaiting an official announcement regarding the game's return.

