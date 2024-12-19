Samsung Galaxy S24 FE gets first price cut, now available under Rs 55,000

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

For the first time, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has seen a significant price reduction. The cost of this recently launched flagship smartphone has dropped by several thousand rupees. The device is available in two variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB, with the base model already sold out on various e-commerce platforms. Meanwhile, the price of the 256GB variant has also gone down. This phone features Galaxy AI capabilities, similar to other models in the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE discount

When it launched, the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was priced at Rs 60,999, which remains consistent on e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Croma. However, by purchasing through the Flipkart Axis Bank card, you can snag a 5 percent unlimited cashback. In a noteworthy development, the price on Amazon has been sharply reduced, with the phone now available for Rs 54,532. Additionally, you can opt for an EMI plan starting at Rs 2,644 to make it more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications

This flagship smartphone from Samsung boasts a 6.69-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which supports a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for added convenience.

In India, like the other models in the Galaxy S24 series, this phone is powered by the Exynos 2400e processor clocked at a deca-core 3.1 GHz. It comes with 8GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card.

The device is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging, as well as reverse wireless charging capabilities. It has an IP68 rating, ensuring durability even when submerged in water.

On the back, you’ll find a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, a 10MP front camera is also included.

Operating on OneUI 6.0 based on Android 14, the phone offers AI features such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and Live Translate, enhancing the user experience significantly.

