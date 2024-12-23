WhatsApp to stop working on older phones, including some samsung Galaxy models, after December 31

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp support for Android

WhatsApp boasts over two billion users worldwide and continually rolls out updates to enhance security and improve user experience. However, these updates also bring changes to the minimum requirements for running the app, which can result in some smartphones losing access to it permanently.

As we approach the end of 2024, reports indicate that over 20 smartphones will soon be unable to use WhatsApp starting January 1. This primarily affects devices running older versions of Android, such as Android KitKat—first released in 2013—and even earlier operating systems. Additionally, this change will impact other platforms under Meta, including Facebook and Instagram.

This decision highlights the challenges the company faces with backward compatibility as new features emerge. Older operating systems often lack the necessary capabilities for these advanced features and can also present security vulnerabilities. While WhatsApp will still function on these older smartphones, updates, bug fixes, and security patches will be discontinued for the affected devices.

The list of impacted devices includes smartphones from brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony, many of which were released over a decade ago. Here is the full list of Android phones that will soon lose access to WhatsApp.

Samsung: Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola: Moto G (1st Gen), Razr HD, Moto E 2014

HTC: One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601

LG: Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90

Sony: Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia T, Xperia V

In other news, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued a warning about scams that target Telegram users. In the advisory, the DoT highlighted the presence of various channels and links on Telegram that may be misleading. Scammers are reportedly impersonating recognized companies, and the DoT has advised users to exercise caution and remain vigilant.

