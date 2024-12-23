Government issues alert regarding THESE scamming activities on Telegram

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telegram scammers

Telegram has become one of the most popular instant messaging apps, particularly for users who prefer not to use WhatsApp or who find it overwhelming. Its appeal lies in various features that set it apart from WhatsApp. However, like many other messaging platforms, Telegram is not without its share of scammers. Recently, the Department of Telecom (DoT) issued a warning regarding ongoing scams targeting Telegram users.

In their advisory, the DoT cautioned users to be mindful of various channels and links circulating on Telegram. Scammers are deceiving users by impersonating well-known companies, and the DoT has urged everyone to remain vigilant. Users are particularly advised to exercise caution with offers related to work-from-home schemes and lottery messages, as these could easily be fraudulent. Additionally, the advisory highlighted that scammers may send fake website links and pressure users into buying non-existent gift cards.

Meanwhile, TRAI has also taken strong action against major telecom companies like Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vodafone Idea by imposing hefty fines totaling crores of rupees. Recently, TRAI criticized these companies for not following regulations aimed at reducing unwanted spam calls. This isn’t the first time they’ve been penalized; telecom operators have faced fines on several occasions before.

Currently, a new fine of Rs 12 crore has been added, making the total amount of fines Rs 141 crore due to their ongoing struggle to manage spam calls effectively. As of now, the telecom companies have not commented on this latest fine. To combat the problem of fake calls, TRAI has made important updates in recent months and plans to improve regulations even more.

If the telecom companies refuse to pay these fines, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has been instructed to take money from their bank guarantees to recover the penalty amounts. However, no action has been taken by the DoT regarding this situation so far. These fines were imposed under specific regulations aimed at protecting customers from unwanted communications.

