Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL rejoice as TRAI's OTP Message Traceability Rule takes effect tomorrow

Exciting news is coming for users of Jio, Airtel, BSNL, and Vi! Starting tomorrow, December 11, 2024, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will introduce a new rule called Message Traceability. This rule is designed to help reduce spam messages that flood our mobile phones. The new rule was initially expected to be implemented on December 1, but it was pushed back to give service providers a little more time to get ready. The original deadline was set for October 31, but it was extended to December 1 after requests from telecom companies.

So, what does this mean?

Currently, many scam messages and spam are difficult to trace back to their source, and that’s what this new technology aims to change. By making it easier to trace where these messages come from, TRAI is hoping to protect people from fraud.

This new system makes sure that everyone involved in sending a message—from the person who sends it to the final delivery—can be tracked. It sets up a clear chain of communication that outlines the roles of different parties, like telemarketers, as the message moves through the process before reaching the service provider.

TRAI has also addressed concerns that this new system might delay important messages like OTPs (One-Time Passwords) used for banking and other services. They reassured everyone that with this new rule, those important messages will still arrive on time.

Under this new system, any promotional messages or spam that aren’t registered will be blocked. This means users will have a clearer way to identify ads and promotional messages. Over 27,000 organizations have already signed up for this registration, and the process is speeding up. Overall, this new rule is expected to greatly improve communication safety and transparency for everyone.

