Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea looses subscriber, BSNL gains in September 2024: Know-how

Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea lose subscriber, BSNL gains in September 2024: Know-how

Reliance Jio, India’s leading telecom operator has reported significant subscriber losses for the third consecutive month in September 2024, with 7.96 million wireless users leaving its network. Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), on the other hand, has also faced a major decline, with Airtel losing around 1.43 million subscribers and Vi recording a loss of 1.55 million users, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Jio’s losses followed a trend observed in previous months (October 2024), with declines of 0.75 million in July and 4.01 million in August. Airtel also experienced consistent losses during the same period, while Vi continued its streak of declining subscriber numbers.

BSNL Records Steady Growth

In contrast to private operators, state-owned BSNL maintained its growth trajectory, adding 0.84 million wireless subscribers in September. This growth follows gains of 2.92 million in July and 2.53 million in August, demonstrating a steady upward trend.

As of September 30, 2024, Jio’s wireless subscriber base stood at 463.78 million, Airtel at 383.48 million, Vi at 212.45 million, and BSNL/MTNL combined at 93.8 million. Jio remains the market leader with a 40.20 per cent market share, followed by Airtel at 33.24 per cent, Vi at 18.41 per cent, and BSNL/MTNL at 8.15 per cent.

Regional and market trends

Reliance Jio reported subscriber losses across all telecom circles, while Airtel gained users in Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, and Odisha. Vi saw slight gains in Karnataka, Mumbai, and Odisha, and BSNL registered growth in most circles despite losses in select regions.

The total number of wireless subscribers in India dropped to 1,153.72 million by the end of September, a monthly decline of 0.87 per cent. Private operators held 91.85 per cent of the market, with BSNL and MTNL accounting for the remaining 8.15 per cent.

Broadband segment leadership

In the wireless broadband segment, Jio led with 463.78 million subscribers, followed by Airtel at 276.68 million, Vi at 126.35 million, and BSNL at 33.50 million.

