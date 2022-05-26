Jack Dorsey quits Twitter board and will never be the CEO of Twitter ever again

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey, who was the former CEO of Twitter stepped down from the board member of Twitter. The action was taken when Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla had been fighting with the platform to reveal the actual number of spam or fake accounts on Twitter.

The stepping back from the board of Twitter, certainly means that Jack Dorsey has made a full exit from the social media giant. He took the action months after he stepped back in November last year, from being the CEO of Twitter and handed over the responsibilities to Parag Agrawal.

When Jack Dorsey was stepping down from the CEO position, he said, “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead."

Jack has stated explicitly that he is not willing never be the CEO of Twitter ever again. The move came into action when Elon Musk took over Twitter with $44 billion USD.