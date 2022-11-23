Jabra launches Evolve2 Buds for professionals at Rs 39,122

Follow us on Image Source : JABRA Jabra Evolve2 Buds

Jabra, a popular audio brand has launched Evolve2 Buds in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 39,122. The new earbuds will be available at all Jabra-authorised sellers across the country from November end onwards.

The new earbuds have been designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration for professionals working on the go. It comes with the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.

"Employees have settled into the flexibility and freedom that comes with Hybrid working and expect things to be much more pliable than they were pre-pandemic. With all that in mind, we are happy to launch our newest offering Jabra Evolve2 Buds which is aesthetically suited for working professionals on the go," Peter Jayaseelan, Vice President and Managing Director, South Asia and Head, Public Sector (APAC), Jabra, said in a statement.

The Evolve2 Buds feature a long wireless range that allows for stable connectivity and increased mobility, due to the exclusive, in-case dongle that plugs directly into your computer, according to an official report.

Moreover, the earbuds come with 5 hours of talk time and a total of 33 hours of battery including the charging case.

Also, the "advanced multipoint connection" allows the earbuds to connect to two devices at a time.

