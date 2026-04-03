Is your 5G plan really ‘unlimited’? Here’s the truth about the hidden limits, you must know

New Delhi:

Ever since 5G got launched in India, several leading telecom companies like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have been sharing a lot of plans which focus on ‘unlimited 5G data’ and benefits. Although it sounds great, especially if you prefer to stream, game, or download a lot. But let us be real that the ‘unlimited’ usually is not just ‘limitless’, as it sounds. Here are a few things one must know about the unlimited data plans and how they work.

Fair 5G usage policy

Even when a plan says ‘unlimited’, most telecom providers enforce a Fair Usage Policy, or FUP. That means after you hit a certain amount of data, your speeds slow down. Sometimes, you’re shuffled to a lower spot on the network, or your connection just gets sluggish. Telecom companies rarely spell out exactly where the cutoff is, but if you use a ton of data, you’ll notice the dip.

You need the right setup for 5G

And there’s a checklist before you can even use so-called unlimited 5G data:

You need a 5G phone.

Your area needs to actually have 5G.

Your plan has to cost enough—usually Rs 239 or more.

Miss any of these, and your data falls back to 4G rules, which usually have strict caps.

Speed drops and congestion

Even if you meet every requirement, do not expect top speeds all the time. Maybe it is rush hour, and the network is jammed. Maybe there are not enough 5G towers near you. Or maybe your carrier decides some users get priority over others. You can technically keep using data, but your experience might not be as fast or smooth as you’d hope.

Daily limits stick around for 4G

Most ‘unlimited’ 5G plans in India are actually extensions of regular 4G plans. So they still come with daily limits, like 1.5GB or 2GB a day. Once you cross into 5G territory, it’s unlimited—until you leave 5G coverage. Then the old limits snap back into place. So, your experience changes as you move around.

Should you rely on Unlimited 5G plans?

These plans are helpful if you live somewhere with solid 5G coverage and you burn through a lot of data for streaming or gaming. But they’re not truly without limits. You’ve got to understand the restrictions and not just believe the marketing hype.

Overall, ‘unlimited 5G’ in India mostly means you get more freedom than ever, and it certainly is not a free-for-all. One must always read the details before recharging and know what your plan really includes, and set your expectations so you are not caught off guard.