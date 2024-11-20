IRCTC hack to help you get a CONFIRMED train ticket

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY IRCTC

Have you tried booking a train ticket during the peak travel time, but failed? Well, you are not alone, as a lot of users are suffering from the same issue. To securely book a train ticket via IRCTC, you need to be fast enough and smart (both), especially during the peak travel seasons. So, here we bring you 5 effective strategies to boost your chances of getting a confirmed ticket.

1. Book Tatkal Tickets Quickly

Tatkal booking opens one day ahead of the train’s departure. You need to be ready with your details and payment options beforehand.

Using fast internet and auto-fill browser extensions could help you save valuable seconds during the booking process.

2. Opt for Premium Tatkal Quotas

Premium Tatkal tickets have dynamic pricing but they have higher chances of confirmation.

Keep this option in mind for last-minute plans if the regular Tatkal quota fills up.

3. Choose trains with lower demand

Check for alternate trains or routes with lower passenger demand.

Boarding from less crowded stations or opting for connecting trains may increase your chances of confirmed tickets.

4. Leverage waitlist strategies

If booking under the waitlist, choose trains with lower waitlist numbers.

Use IRCTC’s PNR prediction tool to track your ticket's confirmation probability before travel.

5. Use the Vikalp scheme

The recently introduced Vikalp Scheme enables passengers to opt for alternate trains if their primary ticket is not confirmed. Make sure to select this option during booking to maximize your travel flexibility.

Bonus Tip: Stay Updated on Availability

Always check seat availability and train schedules on the IRCTC website or app to make informed decisions.

With these tips, you can navigate IRCTC’s booking system effectively and improve your chances of securing a confirmed train ticket. Safe travels!

