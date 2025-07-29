iQOO Z10R with 4K vlogging support goes on sale in India with Rs 2000 off The iQOO Z10R is now available for sale in India. Interested buyers can save Rs 2,000 on their purchase. It is available on Amazon and the official iQOO India website.

New Delhi:

iQOO has launched a new smartphone in India, and it's available for sale just a week after its debut. It is in the mid-budget segment and comes with attractive offers. For those interested, it features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, a dual rear camera unit led by a 50MP sensor, and a 5,700mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

iQOO Z10R India price, offers, and availability

The iQOO Z10R is offered in three configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The entry-level model is priced at Rs 19,499, while the mid-range variant costs Rs 21,499. For those seeking higher specifications, the top-tier option is available for Rs 23,499. It comes in two appealing colors: Aquamarine and Moonstone.

The smartphone is available for purchase starting today, July 29, from 12 PM onwards, via Amazon and the iQOO India official website. Interested buyers can take advantage of a Rs 2,000 instant discount with select bank cards or an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 applicable on all models.

iQOO Z10R specifications

The iQOO Z10R features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. Under the hood, it's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the device boasts a dual rear camera system: a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), complemented by a 2MP bokeh sensor for depth effects. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP front camera. Additionally, the smartphone houses a robust graphite cooling area measuring 13,690mm².

In terms of connectivity, the iQOO Z10R offers support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, GNSS, and QZSS, and includes a convenient USB Type-C port. Powering the device is a 5,700mAh battery which supports 44W charging. Furthermore, it boasts IP68+IP69 certification for impressive dust and water resistance, along with SGS five-star anti-fall certification and a MIL-STD-810H-certified build.

