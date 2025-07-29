TCS layoffs rock IT sector: Cost pressures, AI, automation fuel fears of further job cuts TCF has decided to lay off 2 percent of its global workforce. This has fueled fears of further job losses due to AI and automation.

New Delhi:

The shocking 12,000 layoffs at TCS may not signal the end of job cuts. Analysts fear that the combined forces of AI and automation will lead to further downsizing across the IT industry in the coming years. A review of TCS's headcount dashboard—India's largest IT services company—over recent years reveals a peak in employee count during FY23 at 6,14,000, followed by a decline in the subsequent two fiscal years. The employee tally surged from 4,48,000 in FY20 to its record high by the end of FY23, adding nearly 1,70,000 employees in just three years. However, TCS then experienced a notable workforce reduction of 13,249 in FY24, with numbers falling to 6,01,000.

Following FY24, the company saw a modest rebound, with employee numbers rising to 6,07,000 in FY25 and reaching 6,13,000 in the first quarter of FY26. In fact, between April and June 2025, the company's workforce increased by over 5,000 employees.

TCS layoff

The Tata Group company has announced its intention to lay off over 12,000 employees, representing 2 per cent of its global workforce, this year. The impact is expected to be most significant in the middle and senior management grades. TCS stated that this move is part of its broader strategy to become a "future-ready organization," focusing on investments in technology, AI deployment, market expansion, and workforce realignment.

Experts weigh in on industry shifts

Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, believes TCS's decision reflects a combination of macroeconomic pressures, evolving client expectations, and a broader industry pivot toward agile, outcome-based delivery models. He notes that the introduction of a stricter "bench policy" (for employees awaiting new assignments) underscores a renewed focus on optimising workforce utilisation.

While TCS clarified that these cuts aren't directly driven by AI, Pathak observes that the move comes as automation and AI adoption increasingly influence workforce decisions across the tech industry. He emphasised that globally, companies are reassessing roles and skills to align with new digital priorities. "For Indian IT services companies, this marks a transition towards more efficient and performance-focused workforce models," he said.

Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst and Founder of Techarc, pointed out that enterprises now expect IT services companies to deliver more for less, leveraging AI. "So cost pressures will further force layoffs," he explained. "We should see this as part of a larger evolution of AI-driven IT, where human agents will quickly be replaced by AI agents who compete on skills and are proficient with current human skills".

Prabhu Ram, VP, Industry Research Group (IRG), CyberMedia Research (CMR), stated that the TCS layoffs highlight several headwinds the company is facing, including margin pressures and changing client priorities amidst a challenging demand environment. "As AI adoption accelerates, clients are placing greater emphasis on cost-efficiency and measurable productivity gains," Ram noted. "In response, TCS and other IT majors are leveraging AI and automation to boost efficiency, striving to deliver more with existing teams or maintain output with leaner workforces to capture a larger share of client spending".

Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, explained that every company today is pursuing an AI-led transformation across people, processes, and technology. "They are making heavy investments in upskilling their existing employees and the new ones being onboarded. Those who do not upskill or fit the future structure may have to be let go," she said. "So we will see changes across companies, many positive and a few negatives in the long run".

Employee concerns and social media reactions

The TCS layoff decision has unnerved IT sector workers, sparking widespread concerns and debate that have spilled over onto social media platforms.

"TCS did not plan well or did not expect AI adoption by some of their clients/sectors so quickly, hence buffer staffing or client rejected resources are disengaged through this layoff," one user on X commented.

A Reddit user expressed that TCS's layoffs make it evident that job loss due to AI automation is ‘real’. "Layoffs in any company are not good news... Now competition will increase and pay will decrease," the user added.

