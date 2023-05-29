iQOO Pad, the first tablet from the company launchd: Price, availability and specs

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQOO Pad

Following the releases of Google's Pixel Tablet and the OnePlus Pad, iQOO has now joined the tablet market with the introduction of the iQOO Pad in China. This tablet shares a striking resemblance to the Vivo Pad 2 and boasts impressive features like a 144Hz display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor. With these high-end specifications, the iQOO Pad competes with other popular tablets such as the Xiaomi Pad 6 and the OnePlus Pad. Read on for more information.

iQOO Pad: Details

The iQOO Pad sports a noticeable camera bump, drawing inspiration from OnePlus, Vivo, and Oppo. It boasts a sleek flat-edge design and is available in a single Interstellar Gray colour variant. The tablet features a generous 12.1-inch LCD display with slim bezels and a 7:5 aspect ratio, ensuring an expansive viewing experience. It supports a high 144Hz refresh rate, offers a sharp 2.8K screen resolution, showcases a wide colour gamut of 1.07 billion colours, delivers up to 600 nits of brightness, and includes HDR10 support.

Powering the iQOO Pad is the formidable Dimensity 9000+ chipset, ensuring top-notch performance. It offers ample room for multitasking with support for up to 12GB of RAM and provides spacious storage options of up to 512 GB. The tablet is equipped with a sizable 14442mm² cooling system to maintain optimal temperatures during intensive use. Additionally, the iQOO Pad houses a robust 10,000mAh battery and supports rapid 44W charging for swift replenishment.

To enhance the audio experience, the tablet is outfitted with a six-speaker setup. As for photography, the iQOO Pad features a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera for capturing selfies.

Running on OriginOS 3, which is based on Android 13, the iQOO Pad introduces a range of captivating features designed to enhance the overall user experience. The UI Adaptive Engine optimizes third-party applications for seamless performance. It offers convenient one-touch transfers to mobile devices, facilitates mobile network sharing, enables Super Small Window Multitasking, allows for seamless connectivity with PCs, and offers the iQOO Monster mode tailored for gaming enthusiasts. These are just a few examples of the many exciting features that the iQOO Pad brings to the table.

The iQOO Pad is fully compatible with the iQOO Pencil, which features a 4096-level pressure sensor and supports magnetic wireless charging. Additionally, it supports the Smart Keyboard for seamless typing and productivity. The tablet also offers various connectivity options such as NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.3, and a USB Type-C port, among others.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Pad is priced at CNY 2,599 (~ Rs 30,400) for the base model and will be released for sale in China starting on May 31. Here are the detailed pricing options available.

8GB+128GB is priced at CNY 2,599 ( around Rs 30,400)

8GB+256GB is priced at CNY 2,899 (around Rs 33,900)

12GB+256GB is priced at CNY 3,199 (around Rs 37,500)

12GB+512GB is priced at CNY 3,499 (around Rs 41,000)

The company has stated nothing in relation to the India launch but we expect the tablet to come to the market by the quarter ender.

