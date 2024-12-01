iQOO Neo10 and Neo10 Pro launched with big battery and 120W fast charging

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iQOO

iQOO has unleashed its latest flagship smartphones- the iQOO Neo10 and Neo10 Pro in the China market. These devices come packed with the latest technology, a sleek design and powerful performance which will help to cater to gamers and tech enthusiasts alike.

Display with industry-first features

Both models come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive 1-144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. The screens boast 4500 nits peak brightness, ultra-narrow 1.4mm side bezels, and advanced certifications like SGS and TUV for reduced eye strain.

Top-tier processors and cooling tech

The Neo10 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Neo10 Pro packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which claims to deliver blazing-fast speeds.

Both the devices come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, which ensures seamless multitasking and ample space.

For heat management, the devices further include 6.4K Canopy VC liquid cooling technology with a 6000mm² cooling area, capable of reducing temperatures by 14.5°C in just 10 seconds.

Camera system

Both the devices- Neo10 and Neo10 Pro feature a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX921 VCS sensor and OIS for sharp and vibrant images.

While the Neo10 includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens, the Pro variant upgrades this to a 50MP ultra-wide lens.

Both models feature a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies.

Battery with ultra-fast charging

The handsets will be backed by a 6,100 mAh silicon-carbon battery, and further support 120W fast charging, which is capable of juicing up 50 per cent in just 15 minutes.

Furthermore, the devices will offer a 100W PPS protocol to support enhanced charging capabilities.

Design and colours

The Neo10 series is available in three colour variants-

Rally Orange

Shadow Black

Shi Guang White

The device comes with a new floating window camera design and an indium wire straight-edge middle frame that adds a premium touch.

Pricing and availability

The Neo10 and Neo10 Pro come with multiple configurations:

iQOO Neo10

12GB RAM and 256GB of storage has been priced at 2399 Yuan (which is around Rs 28,000)

16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will cost 3599 Yuan (which is around Rs 42,000)

iQOO Neo10 Pro

12GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at 3199 Yuan (which is priced at Rs 37,360)

16GB of RAM and 1TB storage is priced at 4299 Yuan (which is around Rs 50,215)

Both models are now available in China, with a 100 yuan launch discount for the Neo10. Global availability details are yet to be announced.

