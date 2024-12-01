iQOO Neo10 and Neo10 Pro launched with big battery and 120W fast charging

iQOO has unleashed its latest flagship smartphones- the iQOO Neo10 and Neo10 Pro in the China market. These devices come packed with the latest technology, a sleek design and powerful performance which will help to cater to gamers and tech enthusiasts alike.
Display with industry-first features
Both models come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive 1-144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. The screens boast 4500 nits peak brightness, ultra-narrow 1.4mm side bezels, and advanced certifications like SGS and TUV for reduced eye strain.
Top-tier processors and cooling tech
- The Neo10 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Neo10 Pro packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which claims to deliver blazing-fast speeds.
- Both the devices come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, which ensures seamless multitasking and ample space.
- For heat management, the devices further include 6.4K Canopy VC liquid cooling technology with a 6000mm² cooling area, capable of reducing temperatures by 14.5°C in just 10 seconds.
Camera system
- Both the devices- Neo10 and Neo10 Pro feature a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX921 VCS sensor and OIS for sharp and vibrant images.
- While the Neo10 includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens, the Pro variant upgrades this to a 50MP ultra-wide lens.
- Both models feature a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies.
Battery with ultra-fast charging
- The handsets will be backed by a 6,100 mAh silicon-carbon battery, and further support 120W fast charging, which is capable of juicing up 50 per cent in just 15 minutes.
- Furthermore, the devices will offer a 100W PPS protocol to support enhanced charging capabilities.
Design and colours
The Neo10 series is available in three colour variants-
- Rally Orange
- Shadow Black
- Shi Guang White
The device comes with a new floating window camera design and an indium wire straight-edge middle frame that adds a premium touch.
Pricing and availability
The Neo10 and Neo10 Pro come with multiple configurations:
iQOO Neo10
- 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage has been priced at 2399 Yuan (which is around Rs 28,000)
- 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will cost 3599 Yuan (which is around Rs 42,000)
iQOO Neo10 Pro
- 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at 3199 Yuan (which is priced at Rs 37,360)
- 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage is priced at 4299 Yuan (which is around Rs 50,215)
Both models are now available in China, with a 100 yuan launch discount for the Neo10. Global availability details are yet to be announced.
