iQOO Neo 10 India launch confirmed, official design teased iQOO is set to reintroduce its basic Neo models with the launch of the Neo 10 smartphone. The last standard Neo model was the iQOO Neo 7, released in 2023.

New Delhi:

iQOO is set to launch a new smartphone in India soon. The upcoming iQOO Neo 10 has been officially confirmed by the company and will mark the second addition to the Neo 10 series. Earlier this year, iQOO introduced the Neo 10R as the first model in this series. It’s important to note that iQOO had already released the Neo 10 in China back in November of last year. However, it remains unclear whether this specific model will make its way to India. Some reports suggest that the company might market the recently launched iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro as the Neo 10 in India.

iQOO Neo 10 design

In terms of design, iQOO has teased the smartphone’s appearance with an image that showcases a dual-tone look, featuring a striking combination of bright orange and white colors. The device is expected to come equipped with dual rear cameras, complemented by a light ring. However, the company has yet to announce an official launch date for the smartphone.

It seems iQOO is reviving its base Neo lineup, as the last entry, the Neo 7 launched in 2023, was the final model in this category.

iQOO Neo 10 specifications (expected)

Regarding specifications, early listings on Geekbench indicate that the iQOO Neo 10 may be powered by the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. This adds weight to the speculation that the Neo 10 could be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, which also utilizes the same chipset. The smartphone is expected to feature 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15 OS out of the box.

The iQOO Neo 10 in China is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the flagship chipset from Qualcomm for 2023. Assuming the Neo 10 mirrors the Z10 Turbo Pro, we can expect it to include a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor, a 16MP front camera, and a substantial 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The expected price for the iQOO Neo 10 in India is under Rs 35,000.

