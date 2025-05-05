Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro with 50MP camera, 256GB storage goes for sale with impressive offers The first sale of the newly launched budget-friendly smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro, from Nothing's sub-brand CMF, is taking place today, May 5. Customers can purchase the phone at an affordable price during this sale.

The much-anticipated sale of the Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro kicked off today, May 5, exclusively on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. During this initial sale, the phone is available at a price significantly lower than its launch cost. Last week, Nothing, the sub-brand, introduced this budget-friendly phone to markets worldwide, including India. Packed with impressive features such as a 50MP camera, 256GB of storage, and a robust 5000mAh battery, the CMF Phone 2 Pro represents a substantial upgrade from last year's model.

CMF Phone 2 Pro offers

In India, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is offered in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The base model starts at Rs 18,999, while the top-tier variant is priced at Rs 20,999. Interest buyers can choose from several attractive colours, including Black, Light Green, Orange, and White. During this first sale, buyers can take advantage of a Rs 1,000 bank discount along with a Rs 1,000 exchange offer, allowing them to snag the phone for as low as Rs 16,999.

CMF Phone 2 Pro specifications

This budget-oriented smartphone boasts a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, which comes equipped with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Users will enjoy stunning visuals with peak brightness reaching up to 3,000 nits and support for HDR10+. The display is protected by durable Panda glass.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and an option for up to 256GB of internal storage, both of which are expandable.

On the camera front, the CMF Phone 2 Pro features a triple camera setup on the back— a significant upgrade from the dual-camera system in its predecessor. This includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16MP front camera.

Connectivity options are robust, featuring dual 5G SIM support, Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type C, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is backed by a powerful 5,000mAh battery, supporting 33W fast charging. It operates on Nothing OS 3, based on Android 15, ensuring a smooth user experience.

