iPhone Ultra foldable design finalised, Apple expected to launch premium foldable alongside iPhone 18 series

New Delhi:

Apple’s foldable iPhone is not just a rumour anymore, as it is getting real. The latest reports say that the first foldable handset is expected to be called the iPhone Ultra and has just started mass production, which is said to be right on schedule. If things keep moving as reported, it will show up in September (2026), probably alongside the iPhone 18 Pro.

iPhone Ultra production advances despite earlier delay rumours

Insiders from the supply chain said that Apple has wrapped up the design work and started cranking out units. Earlier, people were worried about delays, thanks to tricky hinge issues. Foldables are not easy to get right, and Apple reportedly struggled with making a hinge that is not flimsy.

But now, new updates say those problems are behind them. Apple has got past the big manufacturing hurdles, and production is picking up speed, as reported.

iPhone Ultra could follow iPhone X-style launch strategy

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple might handle this launch like they did the iPhone X—a big design leap, not a lot of devices at first.

Back in 2017, the iPhone X brought the notch, OLED and a whole new look. This time, it is the foldable display that is going to lead the charge, probably with some hardware surprises Apple hasn’t shown yet.

Foldable iPhone expected to be Apple’s most expensive smartphone

If you are thinking about price, then, as per the rumours, the estimate for the iPhone Ultra will be between USD 2,300 and USD 2,500, so in India, the device may cost over Rs 2 lakh.

Limited initial supply expected for first foldable iPhone

Foldable unit supply will be short initially, and Apple plans to ship between 500,000 and a million units in the third quarter of 2026 – not much compared to regular iPhone launches.

For the second half of that year, they might make up to 8 million but will still keep things exclusive early on.

iPhone Ultra expected to expand Apple’s foldable strategy

The foldable market is growing fast. Samsung and some of the Chinese smartphone makers already have plenty of foldables out there. Apple’s late to the game, but if they stick the landing – great hardware, slick design, and all the Apple ecosystem perks – they could grab a big slice of the premium segment.

Still, Apple’s keeping the features under wraps for now. We are going to probably get a clearer picture as launch day comes closer. For now, it’s just exciting to see Apple finally diving into the foldable world.