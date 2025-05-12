iPhone's 20th Anniversary: Apple set to unveil foldable iPhones, smart glasses, more Currently, there is much discussion among fans regarding the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. To celebrate this milestone, the company may introduce several new products for its millions of fans.

New Delhi:

Apple, the tech giant based in America, has consistently amazed its fans with innovative products. The excitement surrounding the company's offerings reaches a new level during special occasions. In 2027, Apple is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its iconic iPhone, and the anticipation surrounding this milestone is already building. Back in 2017, during the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple surprised everyone with the launch of the iPhone X, showcasing a fresh design and features. Many speculate that a similar groundbreaking announcement is on the horizon for the upcoming anniversary. Reports suggest that Apple might unveil its first foldable iPhone to mark this significant occasion.

Apple enthusiasts can expect some remarkable surprises. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is planning to introduce this innovative foldable iPhone, packed with exciting features, possibly including support from Apple Intelligence.

The year 2027 is shaping up to be a landmark one for Apple fans. In addition to the foldable iPhone, the company may also roll out a variety of other intriguing products. Rumour has it that Apple could debut its first curved-display smartphone, reminiscent of the iPhone X which had a fully curved display. This new model is said to feature a seamless design, with the front camera cleverly hidden within the display itself, eliminating any cutouts.

A range of devices is on the way as well. Apple is also expected to launch smart glasses in 2027, directly competing with Meta's Ray-Ban Smart Glasses currently available in the market. These Apple Smart Glasses are rumored to come equipped with both a camera and advanced AI capabilities. Additionally, fans can look forward to new AirPods and an upgraded Apple Watch, all tied to the celebration of the iPhone's 20th anniversary. There are even talks of a robotic iPad making its debut in 2027, along with the anticipated release of iOS 19.

