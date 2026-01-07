iPhone 17e reportedly to enter mass production soon; key features tipped According to a fresh leak from the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the iPhone 17e is slated to enter mass production soon and is expected to finally adopt the Dynamic Island.

New Delhi:

Exciting news has surfaced for Apple fans awaiting the next iPhone lineup, specifically the iPhone 17e. While rumours have been circulating for months, a new leak from the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo suggests that this affordable model is slated to enter mass production soon. Positioned as a "low-cost flagship" competitor, the iPhone 17e is expected to feature the Dynamic Island, finally replacing the aging notch design seen on the iPhone 16e.

Mass production timeline

According to the tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo, Apple will commence mass production of the iPhone 17e immediately following CES 2026, which concludes in Las Vegas on January 9. While initial rumours pointed toward a May 2026 launch, the start of mass production this month suggests the device is on track for a release in the first half of the year.

iPhone 17e: Expected specifications

The iPhone 17e is being designed as the most accessible entry point into the iPhone 17 family. Here is what we expect:

Display: It will likely retain a 6.1-inch display, the same size as its predecessor. However, the screen will now feature a "slim island," confirming the transition to the Dynamic Island interface. Despite the design change, the panel is expected to remain at a 60Hz refresh rate.

Performance: The device is rumoured to run on the A19 chip, the same silicon found in the standard iPhone 17. To differentiate the models, Apple will likely use an underclocked version of the processor for the 17e.

Camera System: For photography, the handset is expected to house a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing sensor for selfies and FaceTime.

Competitive positioning

By combining the modern Dynamic Island aesthetic with the powerful A-series chipset, Apple is positioning the iPhone 17e to challenge high-value "flagship killers" in the mid-range market. As the most affordable model in the upcoming lineup, it represents a significant design leap for Apple’s budget-friendly category.