Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra available for Rs 72,000 ahead of Galaxy S26 launch: Where to buy

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has received its most significant price cut to date. Ahead of the anticipated Galaxy S26 series launch, the flagship device is now available at a massive effective discount of approximately Rs 58,203. The offer can be found exclusively on the e-commerce platform, Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra discount
Originally launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999, Amazon has listed the device for Rs 1,08,810, offering an immediate savings of Rs 21,189.
In addition to the price drop, there are several ways to stack savings:
- Bank Offers: Prime members can receive up to Rs 3,264 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance when using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.
- Exchange Bonus: Buyers can save even more by trading in their old smartphone. While Amazon offers up to Rs 43,300 in exchange value, a standard check shows a realistic exchange value of around Rs 33,750 for recent high-end models.
By combining the flat discount and the exchange value, users can save a total of Rs 58,203, bringing the final price down to just Rs 71,796. Note: The exact exchange value will depend on the brand and condition of your old smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra key features
- Display: A massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Quad HD+ resolution (3120 x 1440) and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.
- Performance: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
- AI and Software: Fully equipped with Galaxy AI features, the device runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15.
- Camera System: A versatile quad-camera setup featuring a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. It also features a 12MP front camera for high-quality selfies.
- Battery: A 5000mAh battery that supports 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.
- Durability: The phone includes S-Pen support and holds both IP68 and IP69 ratings for superior water and dust resistance.