Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra available for Rs 72,000 ahead of Galaxy S26 launch: Where to buy Ahead of the Galaxy S26 debut, Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra to just Rs 72,000. It is equipped with a 200MP camera and the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has received its most significant price cut to date. Ahead of the anticipated Galaxy S26 series launch, the flagship device is now available at a massive effective discount of approximately Rs 58,203. The offer can be found exclusively on the e-commerce platform, Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra discount

Originally launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999, Amazon has listed the device for Rs 1,08,810, offering an immediate savings of Rs 21,189.

In addition to the price drop, there are several ways to stack savings:

Bank Offers: Prime members can receive up to Rs 3,264 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance when using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Exchange Bonus: Buyers can save even more by trading in their old smartphone. While Amazon offers up to Rs 43,300 in exchange value, a standard check shows a realistic exchange value of around Rs 33,750 for recent high-end models.

By combining the flat discount and the exchange value, users can save a total of Rs 58,203, bringing the final price down to just Rs 71,796. Note: The exact exchange value will depend on the brand and condition of your old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra key features