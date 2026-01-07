Oppo Reno 15 Series price leaked ahead of its India launch tomorrow Pricing for the Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and the all-new Reno 15 Pro Mini has leaked just ahead of their official debut. Positioned as a premium mid-range contender, the series is set to feature high-end specifications, headlined by a massive 200MP camera system.

New Delhi:

The Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini are scheduled to launch in India tomorrow, January 8th. Ahead of the official event, the pricing for all models and variants has surfaced online. This mid-to-premium smartphone series is expected to boast several high-end features, most notably a 200MP primary camera. This launch comes just months after the debut of the Reno 14 series, marking a rapid upgrade cycle for the brand.

Oppo Reno 15 Series leaked pricing

According to a leaked document from AnLeaks, the Oppo Reno 15 series will start at Rs 45,999, with the high-end Pro model reaching Rs 72,999.

Model Variant Price (Leaked) Oppo Reno 15 8GB + 256GB Rs 45,999 12GB + 256GB Rs 48,999 12GB + 512GB Rs 53,999 Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 12GB + 256GB Rs 59,999 12GB + 512GB Rs 64,999 Oppo Reno 15 Pro 12GB + 256GB Rs 67,999 12GB + 512GB Rs 72,999

Oppo Reno 15 Series key features and specifications

Leaked details suggest significant hardware differences across the three models, particularly in display size and processing power.

Display and performance

The Reno 15 Pro Mini is expected to feature a compact 6.3-inch OLED display, while the standard and Pro models will sport larger 6.9-inch OLED screens. All three devices will support a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Pro and Pro Mini models are rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. The standard Reno 15, meanwhile, is likely to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

Camera Capabilities

Photography is a major focus for this series. All three models will reportedly feature a 200MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

Pro and Pro Mini: Will include an additional 50MP portrait telephoto lens.

Standard Model: Likely to feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens instead.

Selfies: All models are expected to house a 50MP front-facing camera.

Battery and software

The Reno 15 Pro Mini will reportedly house a 6,200mAh battery, while the standard and Pro models will feature a slightly larger 6,500mAh capacity. All devices in the lineup will support 80W fast charging. On the software front, the series will debut with ColorOS 16, based on the latest Android 16 operating system.