Gulaal actor Abhimanyu Singh's Mumbai home burgled, police arrests serial thief The Mumbai Police have arrested a serial thief in connection with a multi-crore theft at the Andheri (West) residence of actor Abhimanyu Singh. Most of the stolen valuables have been recovered.

New Delhi:

The Mumbai Police have solved the case of a multi-crore theft at the home of actor Abhimanyu Singh in Andheri (West). A serial thief has been arrested, and most of the stolen valuables have been recovered.

For the unversed, the burglary took place on the night of December 29 and 30, 2025 at the actor's residence in the Lokhandwala area. The suspect allegedly entered the house through a bathroom window and targeted the safe, stealing gold and silver jewellery, diamond ornaments, and cash. The total value of the stolen property is estimated at around Rs 1.37 crore.

This is a developing story.