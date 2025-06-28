iPhone 17 Pro dummy leaks reveal major overhaul of its rear camera design Dummy units of the iPhone 17 Pro have emerged ahead of its launch. This flagship Apple phone may feature a new camera design, along with several significant hardware upgrades.

The buzz around the iPhone 17 series has been building for quite some time now. Various images of the standard model, as well as the Pro and Pro Max versions, have surfaced online. Recently, a dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Pro went viral on social media. Additionally, a user reported seeing the Pro model in the hands of a female passenger during a test flight to Bangladesh. While many of the photos floating around are likely fakes, the excitement surrounding Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series continues to captivate users.

Dummy unit of iPhone 17 Pro

Prominent tipster Majin Bu, known for sharing insights on all things Apple, recently posted images of the iPhone 17 Pro dummy unit on his X account. The photos reveal a fresh camera design on the back of the device. Following in the footsteps of last year’s iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, the new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will also sport triple camera sensors.

However, this time around, there’s a noticeable increase in the size of the camera module, with all three cameras arranged beneath a thick strip. An LED flash sits in the top right corner, and the phone also features a LiDAR scanner equipped with its own LED light.

Will feature 12GB RAM

Apple is expected to integrate up to 12GB of RAM across all models of the iPhone 17, marking a significant hardware leap for the company. Furthermore, improvements are anticipated for the battery life as well.

The new lineup may also include fast wired and wireless charging capabilities, a long-awaited feature among users. The iPhone 17 Pro could come equipped with two 48MP cameras and one 12MP camera on the back, all powered by the Apple A19 Pro Bionic chip.

