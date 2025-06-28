BSNL's new Flash Sale marks 90,000 4G milestone, offers 1GB data for Rs 1 BSNL has launched a flash sale to celebrate reaching 90,000 4G towers. The company is offering 4G data at a significant discount for a limited time.

New Delhi:

BSNL has officially announced a new flash sale that offers users high-speed 4G data at substantial discounts. The government-owned telecom company shared the details of this sale through its official social media channels, celebrating a significant milestone of 90,000 4G towers. As part of its growth plan, BSNL aims to install 1 lakh 4G towers by mid-2025. The announcement of the sale was made on June 27, and here’s everything you need to know.

BSNL flash sale details

According to BSNL's post on X, the sale went live on June 28 and will last until July 1. During this limited-time event, BSNL users can purchase 400GB of data for just Rs 400, which breaks down to an incredible rate of Rs 1 per GB. Interested customers can take advantage of this offer via the BSNL website and the BSNL self-care app.

Challenges with subscribers

Recent data shows that BSNL has faced significant challenges, losing over 1.35 lakh users in May alone. This flash sale could be a turning point for the company, possibly attracting new subscribers. To improve connectivity for its users, BSNL is making strides by planning to install 1 lakh additional mobile towers.

BSNL 5G launch

To further enhance user experience, BSNL is investing over Rs 13,000 crore to install new towers. Additionally, the company has recently launched its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service in Hyderabad and plans to roll it out in several cities across South India, including Bengaluru.

Addition 1 lakh new towers

In an effort to improve its network coverage, BSNL is gearing up to install an additional 100,000 new 4G and 5G mobile towers, pending the Union Cabinet's approval. Last year, the company pledged to set up the same number of towers, successfully activating over 70,000 of them to date. Once these installations are complete, BSNL is set to significantly enhance connectivity across its service areas.

