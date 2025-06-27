Nothing Phone 3 render suggests unique camera design aligning with recent design teaser The Nothing Phone 3 will feature a unique 'Glyph Matrix' display that seems to hover independently in the upper corner of the device.

New Delhi:

The Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch in India on July 1, just next month. This new model serves as an upgrade to the Phone 2 released earlier in 2023, and it comes packed with an array of new features. One highlight is the anticipated triple camera setup, with the company recently confirming the specifications of one of the cameras. Additionally, alleged renders suggest a distinctive 'Glyph Matrix' display that appears to float independently in the device's upper corner. Interestingly, the rear camera sensors aren't fixed in a specific arrangement in the images circulating online.

Nothing Phone 3 unconventional design

According to the leaked renders, the camera layout on the Phone 3 features a unique design. The top camera is located on the left and sits apart from the other two sensors, which are positioned side by side near the phone's edge. These new renders align closely with the design teasers shared by Nothing.

Moreover, the company has confirmed that this device will indeed feature a 50 MP periscope camera.

So, what features can you expect?

Nothing will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. This octa-core chip represents an upgrade over last year’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and promises improved processing speeds.

The device is likely to include a robust 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Operating on Nothing OS 3, which is based on Android 15, this smartphone is set to impress with its triple camera setup on the back. This includes a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP secondary sensor, and a third 50MP camera.

For selfies and video calls, the phone might offer a 32MP front-facing camera. Additionally, this model will mark a departure from the previous series, as it will not include Glyph lighting; instead, the company plans to introduce a new Matrix lighting feature.