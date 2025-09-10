iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max debut with major design change The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have been officially launched. Apple has implemented significant upgrades in both Pro models, with noticeable changes in their design and features. The company claims that these are the most robust iPhones released to date.

New Delhi: Apple has also unveiled the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. These two premium phones, which feature powerful processors and advanced capabilities, mark the first time Apple has changed the design of its Pro models in five years, since the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. In addition to the new design, the Pro models feature an A19 Pro processor and a dedicated N1 chip. The company has dubbed this its most powerful iPhone ever. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max price and availability iPhone 17 Pro India pricing: 256GB: Rs 1,34,900

512GB: Rs 1,54,900

1TB: Rs 1,74,900 iPhone 17 Pro Max India Pricing: 256GB: Rs 1,49,900

512GB: Rs 1,69,900

1TB: Rs 1,89,900

2TB: Rs 2,29,900 Colour options: Both models are available in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver. iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max features Design and Display: Both models feature an aluminum build. The iPhone 17 Pro has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a larger 6.9-inch Super Retina display. Both OLED displays support a 120Hz high refresh rate and have a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The displays are protected by Ceramic Shield 2.

Performance: Powered by the A19 Pro chipset. Includes a new vapor chamber to prevent overheating. The company claims both phones will perform up to 40 per cent better than the previous iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. Like the iPhone Air, the A19 Pro features a 6-core 3nm processor.

Camera: Both Pro models have a triple-camera setup on the back. This includes a 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, they feature an 18MP Center Stage camera.

Operating System: Both phones run on the iOS 26 operating system.