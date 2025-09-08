iPhone 17 Air, Pro, and Pro Max battery specs leaked ahead of Apple's event tomorrow The battery specifications of the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max have been disclosed. The iPhone 17 Series will be launched globally, including in India, tomorrow, September 9.

The iPhone 17 series will be launched globally tomorrow, September 9, at Apple's "Awe Dropping" event. Alongside the new iPhones, the event is also expected to introduce the next-generation Apple Watch.

Ahead of the launch, new details about the premium models—the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—have surfaced online, including their battery specifications.

iPhone 17 Series leaked battery details

Recent leaks from the Chinese CQC certification site have revealed the battery capacities for the new iPhone 17 models, with some variations noted between the US and Chinese markets.

iPhone 17 Air: Expected to have a 3,149mAh battery.

iPhone 17 Pro: Rumored to get a 4,300mAh battery. The model for the Chinese market may have a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: The US model is tipped to feature a large 5,100mAh battery, while the Chinese model may come with a 4,900mAh battery.

These figures show an increase in battery capacity for the Pro models, which is a major upgrade. The new iPhone 17 Air, while being a new "slim" model, will feature a smaller battery than the iPhone 16 Plus it is rumoured to replace.

iPhone 17 Series expected features

In addition to the battery leaks, several other specifications have been widely reported:

Display: All iPhone 17 models are expected to feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They will also likely retain the Dynamic Island design.

Storage: All models, with the exception of the standard iPhone 17, are rumoured to start with a 256GB storage variant.

Processor: The iPhone 17 will likely be powered by the new A19 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will come with the more powerful A19 Pro Bionic chipset.

