iPhone 17 Series sale date and prices leaked ahead of tomorrow's launch iPhone 17 series sales date has been revealed. This new series from Apple will be released in the global market, including India, tomorrow, September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 17 series will be launched globally, including in India, tomorrow, September 9, at Apple's "Awe Dropping" Event. The series is expected to feature four new models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Information about the new series has been circulating for some time, and now the sale date has also been leaked. The new iPhones are expected to go on sale just a few days after their official launch.

When will the sale start?

According to reports, pre-orders for the new iPhone 17 series will begin on September 12, 2025, with the official sale starting on September 19. This follows the same pattern as last year, when the iPhone 16 series was launched on September 9, 2024, with pre-orders opening on September 12, 2024, and the sale beginning on September 19, 2024. It appears Apple will be repeating last year's release schedule.

Apple Event 2025

The Apple "Awe Dropping" Event will start at 10:30 PM IST on September 9. The launch event for the iPhone 17 series will be live-streamed on Apple's official website, social media platforms, and its official YouTube channel. In addition to the new iPhones, the event is also expected to introduce the next generation of Apple Watch and Watch Ultra, along with the rollout of iOS 26.

Expected prices of all iPhone 17 models

The prices for all models of the iPhone 17 series were recently leaked. The new series could be around $50 (approximately Rs 4,000) more expensive than last year's models.

iPhone 17: Expected to start at Rs 84,900

iPhone 17 Air: Expected to start at Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 17 Pro: Expected to start at Rs 1,24,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected to start at Rs 1,64,900

The new iPhone series is expected to feature upgrades in storage, processor, and camera capabilities.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 arrives in India