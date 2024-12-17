iPhone 16 available at the price of iPhone 15, find out where to buy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 16 discount

It has only been a few months since the launch of the iPhone 16, yet its price has seen a significant drop. Currently, the new iPhone can be bought for the same price as last year's iPhone 15. On e-commerce platform Amazon, the price has been reduced by several thousand rupees. However, on Flipkart, the iPhone 16 is still available at its original launch price. Apple introduced the new iPhone 16 series starting at Rs 79,900.

iPhone 16 discount

On Amazon, the iPhone 16 is listed at a starting price of Rs 77,400. Additionally, customers can enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 when purchasing the phone. This means you can take home the new iPhone 16 for just Rs 72,400. Interestingly, the 256GB variant of the iPhone 15 is also available at the same price. If you're looking to snag the iPhone 16, which features AI capabilities, now is a great time to take advantage of the offer.

iPhone 16 Features

Available in three storage options—128GB, 256GB, and 512GB—the iPhone 16 is packed with the Apple Intelligence feature and includes a new capture button. With a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a dynamic island interface, this phone boasts impressive visuals. It runs on the A18 Bionic chip and operates with iOS 18.

The iPhone 16 features a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 48MP main fusion camera that supports a 2x telephoto zoom. Additionally, there’s a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Notably, the iPhone 16 has an improved battery compared to last year’s iPhone 15, and it supports USB Type-C fast charging.

In other news, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced measures to provide relief to 1.2 billion mobile users by addressing the issue of fake calls. In an effort to combat spam communications, the regulator has implemented significant changes to the rules governing commercial communications. A new Do-Not-Disturb (DND) app will be introduced, allowing users to block unwanted commercial calls and messages on their phones.

