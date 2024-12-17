Starlink satellite internet review: Speed, latency, price explained for Indian users

Follow us on Image Source : MOSES KEMIBARO/LINKEDIN Starlink satellite internet

Starlink is preparing to launch its satellite internet service in India soon. The Indian government has decided to allocate satellite spectrum for internet services, which is a common practice around the world. Right now, they are waiting for TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) to create the necessary rules for this allocation. Once these rules are finalized, companies like Starlink will be able to provide their services in India.

Starlink's satellite internet is already available in several nearby countries. If you live in a remote area and are looking for high-speed internet, here's a quick overview of what users in those countries are saying about the service, and what you can expect when it becomes available in India.

Starlink's satellite internet review

In Kenya, a user named Moses Kemibaro reported that Starlink delivers impressive internet speeds, often exceeding 100 Mbps. Similarly, Muhamad Naim, who uses Starlink in Malaysia, has experienced speeds surpassing 200 Mbps. Based on these experiences, it seems likely that Starlink will offer comparable speeds in India as well.

However, both users noted some issues related to latency, which is the delay before data begins to transfer. They reported latency rates between 20 to 70 milliseconds. While this level of latency is generally fine for watching videos and video calls, they found it less suitable for gaming. Additionally, they mentioned that internet interruptions can occur due to obstacles or weather conditions, usually lasting a few seconds.

In India, if you live in an area with tall buildings or frequent bad weather, you might experience similar disruptions. This can be minimized by placing the satellite dish in a location with a clear view of the sky.

Another concern raised by users is the cost of service. Both found Starlink to be quite expensive compared to traditional home internet options like fiber, 4G, and 5G. In Malaysia, the initial installation cost was around Rs 50,000, while in Kenya, it was about Rs 65,000. You can expect prices in India to be similar, but we'll know more once TRAI finalizes the rules for spectrum allocation.

