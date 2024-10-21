iPhone 15 Plus gets impressive price cut, now available for Rs 60,000: Find out where to buy

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 15 Plus

A sale is starting today, October 21, on Flipkart, offering various deals on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and accessories. This 10-day festive season sale features several brands of smartphones at reduced prices. A notable offer is available on the Apple iPhone 15 Plus, which was launched last year. Cashback options and exchange offers are also available, allowing for significant savings on this device.

iPhone 15 Plus discount

The iPhone 15 Plus was initially priced at Rs 89,900 at launch. Following the introduction of the iPhone 16 series, its price was permanently reduced by Rs 10,000. Currently, during the Flipkart Diwali sale, it is listed at Rs 64,999. Additionally, customers can take advantage of a bank discount of up to Rs 5,000 on the purchase.

Under the current sale, buyers of the iPhone 15 Plus can receive a bank discount of up to Rs 2,800 based on the list price. Purchasing on EMI with an SBI card may provide an additional 10 percent discount. An exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000 is also being offered on select models with the purchase. The iPhone 15 Plus is available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB.

iPhone 15 Plus specifications

Key features of the iPhone 15 Plus include a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a dynamic island design and the A16 Bionic chipset. The device can support up to 512GB of internal storage and is available in five colour options. It operates on Apple's iOS 18 system.

The iPhone 15 Plus includes both wireless and wired fast charging capabilities, dual SIM support, USB Type C connectivity, and Wi-Fi. The phone features a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 48MP main camera and a 12MP secondary camera, as well as a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

