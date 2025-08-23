iPhone 15 is available with Rs 18,000 discount: Find out where to buy The iPhone 15 has received a significant price cut. On the e-commerce website Flipkart, it is now available for up to Rs 18,000 less than its launch price. Additionally, there are other discounts and exchange offers available.

The price of the iPhone 15 has dropped significantly, making it available for thousands of rupees less. Initially launched at Rs 79,900, this iPhone can now be purchased for about Rs 18,000 less. Flipkart's ongoing Super Value Week Sale has listed the iPhone 15 at its lowest price ever. Additional benefits, such as bank discounts and exchange offers, are also available. This is a substantial price cut on the iPhone 15, coming just before the launch of the new iPhone 17 series next month.

iPhone 15 price cut

The Apple iPhone 15, which was launched in September 2023, comes in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It was initially priced at Rs 79,900. Following the launch of the iPhone 16, its price was reduced by Rs 10,000, bringing it down to Rs 69,900. Now, the price has been lowered by an additional Rs 5,000, and it is listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 64,900.

In addition to the price cut, a Rs 3,000 instant bank discount is also being offered on the purchase of the iPhone 15. This brings the effective starting price down to Rs 61,900. No-cost EMI and exchange offers are also available.

iPhone 15 features

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Dynamic Island. It has a dual-camera setup on the back with a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip with 6GB of RAM and runs on the iOS 17 operating system, which is upgradable to iOS 18.

