iPhone 15 256GB price slashed again: Check latest deal, where to buy The iPhone 15 is now available at a major discount at Reliance Digital. The 256GB variant can be purchased for Rs 65,900 after bank offers, while the 128GB model starts at Rs 52,900.

New Delhi:

The price of the 256GB variant of the iPhone 15 has been reduced once again, making the Apple smartphone available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price. The device can currently be purchased at a significantly lower price during the ongoing sale at Reliance Digital.

In addition to the price cut, buyers can also avail of a bank discount on the purchase. The iPhone 15 was launched in 2024.

iPhone 15 Price reduction details

The iPhone 15 is available in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The 128GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 24,000. Apple launched this variant at a starting price of Rs 79,900. At Reliance Digital, it is currently listed at Rs 55,900. With an additional bank discount of Rs 3,000, the effective price comes down to Rs 52,900.

The 256GB variant was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,900. After the latest price reduction, it is available for Rs 69,900. Buyers can also get a bank discount of up to Rs 4,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 65,900.

iPhone 15 display and performance

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a Dynamic Island panel. It is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset and supports internal storage of up to 512GB.

The smartphone also includes features such as crash detection and satellite connectivity. It was launched with iOS 17 and is upgradable to iOS 26.

iPhone 15 camera specifications

The iPhone 15 comes with a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 48MP primary camera. It also features a 12MP ultra-wide secondary camera.

For selfies and video calls, the device is equipped with a 12MP front-facing camera.

ALSO READ: India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 to focus on chip design, talent, and ecosystem development

MediaTek bets on automotive and high-performance computing as new growth engines