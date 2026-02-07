MediaTek bets on automotive and high-performance computing as new growth engines MediaTek is focusing on automotive and high-performance computing as new growth drivers while maintaining leadership in smartphones. The company has also launched new Dimensity chipsets in India to boost AI and gaming performance.

Fabless semiconductor major MediaTek is doubling down on new engines of growth, with a sharp focus on the automotive sector and high-performance computing, as it looks to expand beyond its traditional stronghold in the smartphone market. Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, said on Friday that while the company continues to lead in smartphones, tablets, televisions, and Chromebooks, it is now prioritising emerging verticals with strong long-term potential.

Focus shifts beyond smartphones

“Beyond smartphones, we do have a lot of activity in MediaTek. We are very big on new engines like solutions, and the automotive segment is also coming up. These are some new verticals which are very promising,” Jain said.

He highlighted that MediaTek’s strategy is aimed at diversifying its business while leveraging its existing strengths in chip design and innovation.

High-performance computing a key priority

MediaTek is particularly optimistic about opportunities in high-performance computing, supported by its collaboration with NVIDIA.

“We have collaborated with NVIDIA for the Grace Hopper Superchip, which is like a high-performance computer. Those are the kind of opportunities that we will be really bullish on over the next few years,” Jain said.

New Dimensity chipsets launched in India

The Taiwanese semiconductor firm has also expanded its India portfolio with the launch of two new chipsets—the Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500—designed to improve artificial intelligence, gaming, and connectivity performance.

These processors introduce agentic AI capabilities and feature an “All-Big Core” architecture, enabling complex generative AI tasks to be processed directly on devices.

Advanced architecture and AI capabilities

The flagship Dimensity 9500s is built on a 3nm process and features an octa-core CPU. Meanwhile, the Dimensity 8500 comes with an eighth-generation neural processing unit (NPU) and is based on a 4nm process for improved efficiency.

Jain described the current semiconductor industry environment as one marked by intense innovation and activity, particularly in the “semi-development” space.

