iOS 26 release date announced: Here's list of all iPhones getting update The release date for iOS 26 has been announced. Apple's latest mobile operating system will soon be available for older iPhones. This was revealed during the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

During its "Awe Dropping" event on September 9, Apple launched several new devices, including the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3, alongside AirPods Pro 3. The company also announced the release timeline for iOS 26 and the list of supported devices.

iOS 26, which was first introduced at WWDC 2025, will be rolled out to older iPhone models alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 series. It features a completely new design and a special feature for spam calls. The iPhone 17 series will go on sale starting September 19, while the iOS 26 over-the-air update will be available for older iPhones beginning on September 15.

What's new in iOS 26?

iOS 26 brings a major design upgrade, inspired by the translucent interface of VisionOS. Users who have experienced the beta version have described a "liquid glass" design, which gives a new look to app icons, menus, notifications, and the Control Center.

The update also includes a new lock screen and home screen widget design. The lock screen will have a wallpaper-like feel, and app icons will appear translucent, providing a more visually immersive experience for users.

iOS 26 is also equipped with new Apple Intelligence features. One notable addition is Live Translation, which translates text and audio in real-time within the Messages, FaceTime, and Phone apps, supporting multiple languages. The visual intelligence has been enhanced as well, enabling users to capture screenshots and then search or take action on any content displayed on their iPhone screen.

Beyond these core updates, iOS 26 also introduces new functionalities for CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet. A brand-new app, Apple Games, has been added to serve as a central hub for all games installed on the device.

These iPhones will get the iOS 26 update

The iPhone 17 series will come pre-installed with iOS 26. Apple will also roll out the update to older iPhones with an A13 Bionic processor or newer. The full list of compatible iPhones includes:

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE: iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

