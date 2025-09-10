iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Find out price, offers and sale dates here

The new iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone Air, has been launched in India. All models in this year's lineup are equipped with a 3nm processor and a starting storage capacity of 256GB. The iPhone Air, in particular, has been engineered to be both powerful and durable, with the entire new series featuring Ceramic Shield 2 protection.
The iPhone 17 is powered by the A19 Bionic chipset, while the Pro and Air models use the more advanced A19 Pro Bionic chipset. Here is a breakdown of the new iPhone prices in India:
iPhone 17 prices and variants
The iPhone 17 is available in two storage options:
- 256GB: Rs 82,900
- 512GB: Rs 1,02,900
- It comes in five colours: Lavender, Sage, Mist, Blue, and Black.
iPhone Air prices and variants
The iPhone Air is offered in three storage variants:
- 256GB: Rs 1,19,900
- 512GB: Rs 1,39,900
- 1TB: Rs 1,59,900
Available colours include Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black.
iPhone 17 Pro prices and variants
The iPhone 17 Pro comes in three storage options:
- 256GB: Rs 1,34,900
- 512GB: Rs 1,54,900
- 1TB: Rs 1,74,900
It can be purchased in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue.
iPhone 17 Pro Max prices and variants
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is available in four storage capacities:
- 256GB: Rs 1,49,900
- 512GB: Rs 1,69,900
- 1TB: Rs 1,89,900
- 2TB: Rs 2,29,900
Colour options are the same as the Pro model: Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue.
Sale, offers and pre-order details
All models in the iPhone 17 series will be available for pre-order in India starting on September 12 at 5:30 AM IST. The official sale will begin on September 19 at Apple's online and offline stores, as well as on major e-commerce platforms. Buyers can also receive a Rs 5,000 instant discount on purchases made with select bank cards.
ALSO READ: iPhone 17 launch: Apple discontinues older models, see the full list