Intel launches 13th Gen Core desktop 'K' processors in India

Intel has launched its latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor in India which comes with six new unlocked desktop processors, which are led by the Intel Core i9-13900K, which is a desktop processor which further comes with 24 cores and 32 threads and a speed of up to 5.8 GHz for the best experience.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: October 18, 2022 18:04 IST
Intel
Image Source : INTEL Intel

Intel, a Chip-maker company has launched its latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor family in India, including six new unlocked desktop processors, led by Intel Core i9-13900K. ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: Best budget-friendly gifting ideas under Rs 10,000

 

The 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K is a desktop processor that comes with 24 cores and 32 threads and a speed of up to 5.8 GHz for the best gaming, streaming, and recording experience. ALSO READ: Best Diwali gifting options for gadget lovers

 

The 13th Gen Intel Core desktop "K" processors will be available starting October 21, in India, the company said in the statement.

"In the last decade, the overall gaming trend in India has grown tremendously, and this presents us with a great opportunity to demonstrate what's possible with the PC experience going forward. Our latest generation of 13th Gen Intel Core Processors raises the bar once again for PC performance," said Santhosh Viswanathan, Managing Director, Intel India.

Moreover, users can take advantage of the latest processors' performance improvements with existing Intel 600 or new Intel 700 series chipset motherboards.

Equipped with both the latest DDR5 memory support and continued DDR4 memory support, users can enjoy the benefits of processor performance while customizing their setup based on their features and budget preferences, the company added.

With the new Intel Core desktop processors, even the most demanding of multitasking workloads can be handled with better performance. It includes up to 15 per cent better performance for single-threaded tasks and up to 41 per cent better performance for multi-threaded tasks.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
