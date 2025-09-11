Instamart's Quick India Movement sale offers up to 90% discount, teases deals on smartphones, laptops Instamart is hosting its first annual mega sale during which it will offer up to 90 percent discount on various products with 10-minute delivery.

New Delhi:

Swiggy-owned Instamart is hosting its first annual mega-sale. The "Quick India Movement" sale will go live on September 19 and lasts till September 28. The sale will offer discounts of up to 90 percent on smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches, speakers, power banks, and more. In addition to the discounts, buyers will also receive an extra 10 percent off, up to Rs 1,000, with Axis Bank credit cards.

Top deals available during the Instamart "Quick India Movement" sale:

Category Product Sale Price MRP Smartphones OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

Oppo K13x

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo Rs 16,999

Rs 12,499

Rs 13,999 Rs 18,999

Rs 16,999

Rs 19,999 Laptops Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

ASUS Vivobook (Ryzen 3, 512GB SSD) Rs 48,999

Rs 29,999 Rs 70,790

Rs 44,990 Truly Wireless Earbuds boAt Airdopes 311 Pro

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r (Deep Grey) Rs 799

Rs 1,499 Rs 4,990

Rs 2,299 Smartwatches and Wearables Noise Caliber 3 Go Rs 899 Rs 5,999 Audio Devices JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Portronics Conch Theta C Wired Type-C Earphones Rs 4,999

Rs 199 NA

Rs 7,99 Projectors Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector Rs 4,499 NA Power Banks and Accessories boAt EnergyShroom PB400 20000mAh Rs 1,249 Rs 4,499

Increase in platform fees

Prices for ordering food online in India have recently gone up. The two main food delivery companies, Swiggy and Zomato, have decided to raise their fees just before the festive season when many people like to order food for celebrations.

Right now, customers already pay different charges, such as delivery fees and restaurant fees, along with taxes. Zomato has increased its fee by Rs 2, bringing it to Rs 12, while Swiggy has raised its fee by Rs 3, making it Rs 15. Many customers have noticed these higher charges when they place their food orders. Since these companies manage around 2 million orders every day, this change is likely to significantly boost their earnings.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy F17 starting at Rs 13,999 launched in India with AI features