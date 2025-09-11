Instamart's Quick India Movement sale offers up to 90% discount, teases deals on smartphones, laptops

Swiggy-owned Instamart is hosting its first annual mega-sale. The "Quick India Movement" sale will go live on September 19 and lasts till September 28. The sale will offer discounts of up to 90 percent on smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches, speakers, power banks, and more. In addition to the discounts, buyers will also receive an extra 10 percent off, up to Rs 1,000, with Axis Bank credit cards.
Top deals available during the Instamart "Quick India Movement" sale:
|Category
|Product
|Sale Price
|MRP
|Smartphones
|
|
|
|Laptops
|
|
|
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|
|
|
|Smartwatches and Wearables
|Noise Caliber 3 Go
|Rs 899
|Rs 5,999
|Audio Devices
|
|
|
|Projectors
|
|
|
|Power Banks and Accessories
|
|
|
Increase in platform fees
Prices for ordering food online in India have recently gone up. The two main food delivery companies, Swiggy and Zomato, have decided to raise their fees just before the festive season when many people like to order food for celebrations.
Right now, customers already pay different charges, such as delivery fees and restaurant fees, along with taxes. Zomato has increased its fee by Rs 2, bringing it to Rs 12, while Swiggy has raised its fee by Rs 3, making it Rs 15. Many customers have noticed these higher charges when they place their food orders. Since these companies manage around 2 million orders every day, this change is likely to significantly boost their earnings.
ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy F17 starting at Rs 13,999 launched in India with AI features