Instamart's Quick India Movement sale offers up to 90% discount, teases deals on smartphones, laptops

Instamart is hosting its first annual mega sale during which it will offer up to 90 percent discount on various products with 10-minute delivery.

Written By: Om Gupta
New Delhi:

Swiggy-owned Instamart is hosting its first annual mega-sale. The "Quick India Movement" sale will go live on September 19 and lasts till September 28. The sale will offer discounts of up to 90 percent on smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches, speakers, power banks, and more. In addition to the discounts, buyers will also receive an extra 10 percent off, up to Rs 1,000, with Axis Bank credit cards.

Top deals available during the Instamart "Quick India Movement" sale:

Category Product Sale Price MRP
Smartphones
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite
  • Oppo K13x
  • Realme Narzo 70 Turbo
  • Rs 16,999
  • Rs 12,499
  • Rs 13,999
  • Rs 18,999
  • Rs 16,999
  • Rs 19,999
Laptops
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)
  • ASUS Vivobook (Ryzen 3, 512GB SSD)
  • Rs 48,999
  • Rs 29,999
  • Rs 70,790
  • Rs 44,990
Truly Wireless Earbuds
  • boAt Airdopes 311 Pro
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 2r (Deep Grey)
  • Rs 799      
  • Rs 1,499
  • Rs 4,990
  • Rs 2,299
Smartwatches and Wearables Noise Caliber 3 Go Rs 899 Rs 5,999
Audio Devices
  • JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker
  • Portronics Conch Theta C Wired Type-C Earphones
  • Rs 4,999
  • Rs 199
  • NA
  • Rs 7,99
Projectors

 

  • Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector
  • Rs 4,499
  • NA
Power Banks and Accessories
  • boAt EnergyShroom PB400 20000mAh
  • Rs 1,249
  • Rs 4,499

Increase in platform fees

Prices for ordering food online in India have recently gone up. The two main food delivery companies, Swiggy and Zomato, have decided to raise their fees just before the festive season when many people like to order food for celebrations.

Right now, customers already pay different charges, such as delivery fees and restaurant fees, along with taxes. Zomato has increased its fee by Rs 2, bringing it to Rs 12, while Swiggy has raised its fee by Rs 3, making it Rs 15. Many customers have noticed these higher charges when they place their food orders. Since these companies manage around 2 million orders every day, this change is likely to significantly boost their earnings.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy F17 starting at Rs 13,999 launched in India with AI features

 

