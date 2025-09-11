Samsung Galaxy F17 starting at Rs 13,999 launched in India with AI features Samsung Galaxy F17 is available for sale starting today. Interested buyers can choose between three different variants of the smartphone.

New Delhi:

Samsung has launched a new smartphone, the Galaxy F17, in India. This device is the latest addition to the company's F Series and succeeds the F16, which was launched in March of this year. The smartphone features a slim design and a host of AI features. It is equipped with a 50MP camera with OIS, alongside an ultra-wide and a macro lens. The Galaxy F17 also promises six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F17 India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F17 is available in two colors: Violet Pop and Neo Black. It is offered in three variants: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. The base variant is priced at Rs 13,999, the mid-tier variant at Rs 15,499, and the top-tier variant at Rs 16,999.

4GB + 128GB Rs 13,999 6GB + 128GB Rs 15,499 8GB + 128GB Rs 16,999

The Galaxy F17 5G is available starting today across retail stores, Samsung.com, and Flipkart. Interested buyers can get a Rs 500 cashback on HDFC Bank and UPI transactions. They can also avail a no-cost EMI for up to six months on the device.

Samsung Galaxy F17 specifications

Display Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate Processor 5nm-based Exynos 1330 processor Camera Rear: 50MP+ 5MP+ 2MP Front: 13MP Battery 5,000mAh with 25W charging Design IP54 rating

The Samsung Galaxy F17 is 7.5mm slim and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The device also has an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

It comes with a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a 5nm-based Exynos 1330 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Galaxy F17 5G has a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

For photography, the Galaxy F17 5G features a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), complemented by a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It also has a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy F17 5G comes with "Circle to Search with Google." Additionally, it also introduces a new AI experience with "Gemini Live".

ALSO READ: Banks and UPI apps will soon be able to verify mobile number ownership with telecom operators to prevent fraud