Instagram’s new AI Face Swap feature spotted: Is it a threat to privacy? Instagram is reportedly developing an AI-powered face swap feature called “Create My Likeness.” The tool may allow users to generate AI images and videos using their own or others’ likeness, with permission-based controls to prevent misuse.

New Delhi:

Instagram, one of the popular instant photo and short-format video (Reels) sharing platforms, is reportedly testing a new feature which will help users swap faces with the help of AI. The news gained traction when tipster Alessandro Paluzzi uncovered that the new features are under development.

He spotted early screenshots, showing the tool in action. Instagram is calling it ‘Create My Likeness', at least for now – as reported by Paluzzi.

Instagram’s new Create My Likeness feature.

Believing the leaked images, it is suggested that you will be able to make an AI version of yourself, though it’s still a mystery how Instagram will do it.

Maybe they will use your profile pics, old posts or highlights, or maybe you might need to upload a fresh selfie. Once you choose the photo as per the likeness, you can type prompts to create AI-powered images and videos starring—you guessed it—you. Sharing these creations looks possible too, whether in DMs, Stories, or regular posts, but that part’s not locked in yet.

Instagram is to enter the generative AI tool.

If this tool rolls out, Instagram will be stepping right into the ring with other generative AI tools, like OpenAI’s Sora, which already lets people whip up realistic videos from simple text prompts.

Benefits of the new face-swiping feature

Interestingly, the feature might let you use someone else’s face in your AI content, but only if they say yes.

According to the screenshots, you can send a request to another user, probably through a DM or notification, and if they approve, you get access to their likeness.

This system seems built to keep things respectful and avoid the mess of deepfakes and unauthorised content.

Unlike Sora, which blocks certain actions or words, Instagram seems to be betting on direct user approval to keep things safe.

When is the feature officially launching?

Meta has yet to announce anything regarding the launch of the feature, and all the details surfaced from the leaks, where the early-stage screenshots were shared by Paluzzi. It further showcased a lot of experimental features – and it could change completely or never see the light of day. But with new technology, there are a lot of concerns which might arise, in regard to privacy; hence, Meta has to be extra cautious and alert to upgrade security for the users, once this feature gets official.

Still, if Instagram actually launches this AI feature, it will be a big sign they are serious about jumping into the world of AI-powered creativity—right as the global race for new AI tools heats up.