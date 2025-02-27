Instagram users shocked as ‘Sensitive Content’ floods feeds: What’s going on? Instagram users are alarmed as their feeds are suddenly flooded with violent, explicit, and NSFW content, even with Sensitive Content Control enabled. Many have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express frustration and demand answers from Instagram.

Instagram users worldwide have been left disturbed as their feeds are unexpectedly filled with violent, explicit, and NSFW (Not Safe for Work) content. Despite having Sensitive Content Control enabled, many users continue to encounter disturbing videos featuring graphic violence and explicit material. Frustrated users have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their complaints, demanding an explanation from Instagram.

Users express shock and frustration on social media

One user wrote, “Something happened to the Instagram algorithm today. I’m getting way too many fights, accidents, and shooting videos. Almost all of them are marked as sensitive media.”

Another user added, “Is it just me, or is everyone seeing disturbing content like violence, sexual abuse, and explicit reels today?”

Some even compared Instagram to the Dark Web, with one shocked user saying, “What tf is wrong with #Instagram? Every second or third reel is extremely sensitive content. Mr. Zuckerberg needs to fix this ASAP.”

Meta’s response: A technical error to blame

Meta has not issued a detailed statement but confirmed to CNBC that the issue was due to an error.

A Meta spokesperson stated, “We have fixed an error that caused some users to see content in their Instagram Reels feed that should not have been recommended. We apologize for the mistake.”

Instagram’s content policy and restrictions

Meta’s policies prohibit content featuring dismemberment, visible innards, or charred bodies, along with sadistic remarks on suffering humans or animals. However, Instagram allows certain graphic content when it is meant to raise awareness about serious issues like human rights violations, wars, or terrorism, often with warning labels.

While Meta claims the issue has been resolved, many users remain skeptical, urging Instagram to tighten content moderation and prevent such incidents in the future.

