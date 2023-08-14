Instagram Threads' Android usage drops 79% in one month: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram Threads on Android sees 79% usage decline in one month

Instagram's Threads app has experienced a significant decline in its daily active users on Android, while Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) continues to gain traction, according to recent data. Analytics firm Similarweb estimates that the Threads Android app reached a peak of 49.3 million daily active users globally on July 7. However, by August 7, that number had dropped to 10.3 million.

Initially, Threads saw a surge of interest when it launched, attracting Instagram users to the new text-based social app. The excitement, however, was short-lived, and the app's active user count quickly dropped off. Despite the early enthusiasm, Threads has struggled to maintain user engagement over time.

In comparison, X (formerly Twitter) boasts over 100 million daily active users on Android alone, with users spending approximately 25 minutes per day on the platform. Threads, on the other hand, experienced a decline in active user time from an average of 14 minutes worldwide (and nearly 21 minutes in the US) on July 7, to just 3 minutes by August 7.

While Threads had an impressive launch, it has failed to retain user interest and engagement like X. Reportedly, the app lacks the captivating content that keeps X users engaged, including discussions and comments on various topics, including critiques of X owner Elon Musk.

While Threads may still have the potential to evolve into a significant social platform, it needs to provide users with compelling reasons to remain active on the app. The data highlights the challenges Threads faces in becoming a strong contender in the social media landscape.

Threads will need to innovate and enhance its features to keep users coming back for more. The competition between these platforms will likely drive further developments and improvements in the social media realm.

