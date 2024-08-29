Instagram tests real-time Spotify integration: Here's how this feature will work

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Instagram under testing feature

Instagram is adding a new feature to enhance the experience of its users. The feature is currently under development spotted by mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi. It is real-time Spotify integration and the existing code suggests that songs played on Spotify will automatically create Notes within Instagram. These Notes will be visible on top of your inbox and profile picture for users who tap to view your Instagram profile.

This type of feature already exists in Discord. Instagram users can manually add Spotify tracks to their Notes or Stories, so building on that functionality isn't entirely unexpected. However, since Instagram isn't typically kept open for extended periods like a chat platform, the value of real-time music integration may not be as clear if the feature is officially launched.

Meanwhile, Instagram has recently introduced a range of new text tools aimed at helping users create more personalised grids that truly reflect their individuality. These tools allow users to layer photos and add text as stickers to achieve their desired look. Users can personalise their posts by selecting an image and adding a text overlay in their preferred font or by creating a collage using the gallery button. The shape of the sticker can be changed to a square, circle, heart, or star.

In addition to the text tools, Instagram is rolling out new fonts, animations, and effects for Reels and Stories. Furthermore, the platform has increased the limit for carousel posts, now allowing users to upload up to 20 photos and videos in a single post.

These new features provide users with the ability to personalize their content, akin to the customization options that were available to early Myspace users. Notably, Instagram has also introduced a feature that enables users to add a song to their profile, reminiscent of the early social media days of Myspace.

