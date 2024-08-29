Are your calls, texts monitored? Here's truth behind new Telecom Rules viral claim

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Call monitoring

Media platforms are currently circulating a message that claims the government is monitoring all calls and messages and keeping track of social media activities. The message alleges that expressing dissent against the government could lead to imprisonment. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed these claims, stating that they are entirely false.

The PIB's official fact-checking handle has debunked the rumours and clarified that the Indian government has not implemented any such rule. Therefore, it is essential not to propagate or believe in such misleading information.

In reality, telecom operators are urging for the regulation of OTT apps under a uniform law, which includes the provision of calling and messaging services through platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. This legitimate demand is unrelated to the false rumours being spread on social media.

To avoid being misled by such messages, it is important to ignore and refrain from sharing them. Always verify the source and accuracy of any information before forwarding it to others.

Meanwhile, in a recent ruling, the court specified that the act of deleting messages from a phone does not constitute a criminal offence. The frequent replacement of mobile phones as a result of upgrades often leads to the deletion of messages and call logs. The court affirmed that mobile phones are considered private possessions and, therefore, the deletion of data, whether for privacy or technical reasons, does not equate to criminal activity.

Justices BR Gavai and KV Vishwanathan, forming the court, stressed that such deletions are normal behaviour and should not be treated as criminal tampering with evidence. However, it's important to note that actions can still be taken under regulations outlined in the IT Act for offences related to social media.

In India, although there are no specific laws governing the general use of mobile phones, legal action can be taken against certain activities. For instance, using a mobile phone to issue threats through messages or calls is punishable under the Indian Justice Code.

