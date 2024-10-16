Instagram roll-outs customisable profile cards for its users: Why should you care

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram

Instagram has rolled out a new feature for its users. The newly rolled-out feature will make it easier for Instagram users and creators to make new friends on the platform. The new feature is called profile cards. It will have two sides and may include users' profile pictures, links to their sites, music or a QR code for others to scan. In addition to this, the card's background is also customisable.

The profile cards feature is intended to facilitate the sharing of user profiles without the need to manually type out usernames. Beyond their practical use, these cards also serve as a canvas for creativity, where a distinctive card design can capture the interest of like-minded individuals. Moreover, content creators have the opportunity to leverage these profile cards by sharing them with brands or other creators, presenting potential collaboration opportunities.

This update comes on the heels of the late August release, which introduced the capability for users to incorporate songs into their profiles. Notably, this feature is available to users worldwide, enabling them to begin creating and sharing profile cards immediately.

Meanwhile, Meta is currently in the process of exploring innovative methods to integrate its platforms. In its most recent test feature, the company is aiming to streamline the process of sharing content across its apps. Threads, which is Meta's micro-blogging app and was launched as a competitor to X (formerly known as Twitter), is potentially going to support direct posting of Instagram Reels. This means that users may soon be able to seamlessly share their Instagram Reels on the Threads platform.

Alessandro Paluzzi, a well-known developer with the username @alex193a, has disclosed that Meta is testing a new feature that will enable the direct sharing of Instagram Reels and posts on Threads. According to Paluzzi's findings, the Threads compose box is expected to incorporate an Instagram button, which will join the existing options such as GIF, Voice, and Poll. This potential new feature has garnered interest and excitement among users as it promises to enhance the seamless sharing of content across Meta's platforms.

