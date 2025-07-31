Instagram restricts live-streaming: Find out who can go live now Instagram has not specified any reason for imposing limits on the livestreaming feature, but this aligns with limits that are already in place on other platforms.

New Delhi:

Instagram has implemented a change to its livestream feature, now imposing a follower limit on accounts that can use it. According to reports, Instagram users will now require at least 1,000 followers to utilise live streaming. This update comes shortly after the company rolled out new DM and block features in India. Users with fewer than 1,000 followers can still use the video calling feature to connect with their audience.

Imposing a limit on the live feature will likely reduce any discoverability benefits for creators that come with this functionality. The company has not yet provided a specific reason for this move.

However, users speculate that Instagram may have implemented this limit to free up resources, as live streaming is resource-intensive, and the company might not deem it worthwhile to fund broadcasts for small numbers of viewers.

To prevent inappropriate content

There's also a view that the company may have restricted this feature to prevent the live-streaming of inappropriate or pornographic content. If such channels are banned, they would then need to acquire 1,000 followers again before being able to live stream. Limiting live streaming to users with at least 1,000 followers could also improve overall live-stream quality, as it ensures there will be some form of audience for the broadcast.

Aligns with other platforms

This change aligns with the requirements of other platforms; for instance, on YouTube, creators need at least 50 followers to use live streaming, while on TikTok, they require at least 1,000 followers for the same feature.

Meanwhile, Instagram has introduced two helpful new features for its teenage users in the direct messaging section. Whenever a teenager tries to start a chat with someone, even if they both follow each other, Instagram will now show some safety tips. These tips remind teens to look closely at the other person’s profile and to be cautious about sharing any information if something feels off.

In addition, Instagram will now show the month and year when the other person created their account at the top of the chat. This change is designed to help teens spot suspicious or possibly fake accounts, especially those that might belong to scammers.

