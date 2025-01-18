Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram introduces new Reels features amid TikTok Ban in the US

With the US Supreme Court upholding a law that could effectively ban TikTok unless sold by January 19, the app is preparing to shut down in the US by Sunday. TikTok’s competitors, including Instagram, are gearing up to attract users displaced by the ban. To capitalize on this, Instagram has rolled out two new features for Reels, aiming to boost engagement and attract TikTok users.

New Reels Features: Discover and Interact

Instagram’s latest updates for Reels include a "Friends’ Interactions" section at the top right corner of the Reels tab. Here, users can see reels their friends have liked or added notes to, making it easier to discover new content

Additionally, Instagram has introduced a reply bar, allowing users to respond directly to friends' interactions, such as likes or notes on a reel. Instagram says this will create "more opportunities for reels to be seen by people who don't follow you yet."

Exclusive US Rollout for Now

These features are currently available only in the US, with plans to expand to other regions in the future. Instagram’s strategic move comes as TikTok’s uncertain future leaves a gap in the social media landscape, presenting an opportunity for Reels to become a dominant platform for short-form video content.

