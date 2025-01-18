Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB for under Rs 25,000: Massive discounts on Amazon

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB

Republic Day Sales is live and is about to end, so if you are still looking forward to getting a new high-performance flagship smartphone then the time is now, to grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G 256GB storage. Earlier, the device was launched at a price tag of almost Rs 1 lakh, and now the device is available at a steep discount of 49 per cent on Amazon. This makes the offer price to be Rs 48,988.

Additional bank offers and EMI options

To sweeten the deal further, Amazon has been offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 for SBI Bank cardholders. Also, the handset could be purchased on no-cost EMIs which will be available at a starting price of Rs 2,205 per month, making it even more affordable.

Save more with Amazon’s exchange offer

Amazon’s exchange offer lets you trade in your old smartphone for up to Rs 22,800. The exchange value depends on your device's working condition and physical appearance. Combining this offer with the discount, you can potentially snag the Galaxy S23 for less than Rs 25,000.

Top-notch features of Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

Powerful performance

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Galaxy S23 is designed for lag-free performance, heavy multitasking, and gaming. It’s a reliable choice for 4–5 years of smooth usage.

Exceptional camera setup

The phone boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP wide sensor with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 12MP front camera delivers crisp and detailed shots.

ALSO READ: iPhone SE 4 to launch in April 2025: Apple’s budget device with big upgrades

Apple to revive iPhone SE lineup: After a two-year halt, Apple is reportedly working on bringing back its affordable iPhone SE series. As per the rumours, the fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to be rebranded as the iPhone 16e and will debut in April 2025 (timeline unexpected). As per the early leaks, it was indicated a complete design overhaul and several significant upgrades, make it a strong contender in Apple’s budget lineup.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 18: Special reward codes

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular battle royale game, has released daily redemption codes. These codes will enable players to claim many in-game freebies, including weapon skins, free diamonds, emotes, and more. These codes will enhance the gaming experience and provide an edge during gameplay.